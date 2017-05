Culvert Collapse In Vassalboro Creates Detour

From now until the end of the day Wednesday, there is going to be a detour in Vassalboro.

Crews started replacing a collapsed culvert this morning on Route 32 between the Nelson Road and Bog Road.

Because of this the road is closed between those two roads to all through traffic.

The detour will take drivers around the work site by using Nelson Road to Crowell Road to Cross Hill Road and then to Bog Road.