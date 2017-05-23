Classmates Turned Detectives Solve Lost Class Ring Mystery

What would you do if someone told you they found your class ring you lost more than 30 years ago?

That’s just the surprise a Brewer High School grad got Tuesday morning, but you’ll never guess where it was found.

Never did John Edwards think, 37 years ago, the responsibility of “Class President” would still land on his shoulders today.

“I think I was warned, but…naive teenager,” he said.

It started with a Facebook message from a person in Canada, with a link to this story.

“I recognized it immediately as one of our class rings with the Brewer witch on the side,” said Edwards.

And the man who found it? Well, he’s in Nova Scotia and has been keeping it since the 1990s.

Edwards moderates a Facebook page for all Brewer High School grads from 1980.

Once he shared the link, the conversation took off: Who’s ring could it be?

“The middle initial was clearly an ‘A.’ There was no question about that. It was the first and last initial that we weren’t sure about,” said Edwards.

After he and classmate Cindy Campbell stayed up late Monday night, they thought they finally nailed down the initials C A L. It belonged to Catherine Ann Leclerc, her maiden name.

“John said this morning on Facebook, ‘I’m gonna call her.’ And a few minutes later he posted underneath of that ‘Boom – it’s her,'” said Cindy Campbell, another Class of 1980 detective working the ring case.

“I was shocked actually and I really had a hard time believing the ring would be mine because why would it be in Canada?” said Catherine now-Bradstreet, the owner of the ring.

A question we’re all still asking ourselves. Nevertheless, the mystery was solved less than 24 hours from when Edwards was messaged.

“You couldn’t have done that 25 years ago. It wouldn’t have happened,” said Edwards.

“I am going to put it back on. I can’t wait to see if it still fits. And to have such a great surprise today has really put a smile on my face probably for the entire year,” said Bradstreet.