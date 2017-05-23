Calais Regional Hospital Possibly Closing Their Obstetrics Unit

People are protesting the apparent closing of Calais Regional Hospital’s Obstetrics Unit.

Calais mothers and nurses say closing this critical department is dangerous.

Melanie Howard, a CRH Labor & Delivery Nurse says, “Not only will we be losing the day to day prenatal care, the gynecological appointments for all women in the community, we’ll be losing labor and delivery services, newborn nursery services and outpatient care.”

Celia Geel, an expecting mother says, “The closest labor and delivery unit would be an hour away. Easy on a nice day, the roads aren’t the best. And that’s only a labor and delivery unit. If there are complications, then you’ve got to pack up from that hour drive and drive two hours to Bangor.”

Jessie Howard, a Calais mother says, “It’s going to put us in a danger zone because you’re going to be delivering babies in a helicopter or an ambulance and that’s not safe.”

The hospital issued a statement this week saying ER Staff would be trained to deal with emergency deliveries, but nurses say that’s not safe.

The hospital also states they would not be laying off any nursing staff and would relocate them to other departments.

Melanie Howard says, “We’ve been told that our positions will be reabsorbed by the hospital, that we will have jobs. I suppose that’s a nice offer, however that’s not our passion, that’s not what we’re trained to do. We are specialized. We are in a specialized part of nursing. That’s what we chose to do.”

According to community members, the OB Unit is not the first thing to go.

The have also lost their geriatric unit, a lot of their primary care providers, and there’s only one pediatrician on staff.

In their press release, the hospital blames the cuts on several years of declining admissions and significant declines in births.

The press release says no final decision has been made, but community members say that’s not the case.

Jessie Howard says, “It was made in secret, which makes me feel as though the board doesn’t have the community’s best interest in mind because they never reached out to the community to discuss this.”

Melanie Howard says she and other OB Staff were told Monday the unit was closing.

She says they were called into a meeting with hospital administrators and told, “The Board of Directors and the Hospital have decided to close the Labor and Delivery Unit at our hospital as well as OBGYN services here in Calais.”

The group say that the end of obstetrics in Calais is the end of all women’s health in the area.

The hospital was unavailable for comment today but they did release a statement saying there is a board of directors meeting tonight to discuss the matter.