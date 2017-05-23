Brighter & Milder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A bubble of high pressure will slide east towards New England today and after a mostly cloudy start, skies will brighten as clouds give way to some sunshine from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s to low 70s for highs, which is rather seasonable for the later part of May in our area. The high will bring generally fair skies to Maine on Wednesday as it currently appears that a storm moving northeast off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will remain just far enough offshore too have much impact on the conditions throughout the Pine Tree State. If the storm tracks a little west of the current projections then scattered showers will likely impact eastern parts of Maine. Temps Wednesday will be running in the mid 60s to mid 70s in our region, with some of the cooler readings being found along the coastline.

Thursday will likely start off bright, but an upper level trough and a surface storm over the Ohio River Valley will bring increasing clouds to our region as they move towards New England. The storm both at the surface and aloft will likely bring a steady rain to much of Maine Friday as the complex storm system slides up into our region. At this point in time it appears the storm will be moving off to our northeast later Friday night and that should allow the showers to taper off and end across Maine. As Friday’s storm departs to our northeast a ridge of high pressure will likely move into the Northeast and bring Maine a couple of dry and seasonable days both Saturday and Sunday. An approaching storm will likely bring a wet end to our Holiday weekend Monday.

Today: Brightening skies with a west/southwest breeze between 5 and 10 MPH. High temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s, coolest near the coastline.

Thursday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with evening showers possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Periods of showers and cool, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist