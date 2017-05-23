Brightening Skies & Milder Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ll see a chance for a few lingering showers over eastern areas early this morning as a cold front clears the state. Otherwise we’ve got a mostly cloudy start to our Tuesday. We’ll see improving conditions today as skies are expected to brighten as drier air moves into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds developing from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. We’ll be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday will be a decent day with a mix of sun and clouds. Low pressure is forecast to remain offshore, keeping showers associated with the storm offshore as well which means a dry day for us. Temperatures will be seasonable Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Clouds will be increasing Thursday as our next storm system approaches. We may see a few late day showers Thursday too but at this point, it looks like the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 60s for most locales with some upper 50s possible along the coast. The wettest day of the week will be Friday as low pressure moves through New England. We’ll see periods of rain Friday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. The good news is that the rain will move out Friday night followed by some drier weather for the weekend. A disturbance moving into the area may give us a few scattered showers Saturday otherwise we’ll see variably cloudy skies to start the weekend with highs near 70°.

Today: Brightening skies. Seasonable with highs between 64°-73°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 66°-74°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late mainly over southern and western areas. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW