Bangor Building Condemned



Another building in Bangor has an orange placard from the city code enforcement officer condemning it.

May 8th is the date listed on the note of the building at 72 State Street.

According to the city code enforcement officer, there is no power or water hooked up to the building on State Street Hill, but the property owner has secured it so no one can get inside.

It is considered a safety issue by city officials, but if the power and water is restored, the condemned listing will be removed.