Attention Parents Of Stockton Springs Students

Parents of Stockton springs students might want to attend a meeting at the town office Thursday night…

last month folks in the town and Searsport voted to close the Stockton springs elementary school.

superintendents from both RSU 20 and 25 will be at Thursday’s meeting which starts at 6.

it’s a chance to ask questions and learn more about school costs and potential school options for Stockton springs’ residents.