11th Annual Senior Expo

The 11th Annual Senior Expo was held at Husson University Tuesday.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging helped put the event together.

Nearly 90 vendors were there, providing resources to the elderly community.

This event wasn’t limited to Bangor area residents.

Shuttles were provided to help folks from across the state take part.

“A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to get all of these vendors and organizations in one room together. So we have skilled nursing facilities, we have healthcare here, we have social service organizations, everything under one roof. We have people as far away as Aroostook County and as far south as Brunswick who travel for this. So we get a really good turnout.”

The event was free.

Organizers hope to add even more vendors to the expo next year.