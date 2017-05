Wilton Man Indicted for Attacking, Raping Person in February

A man from Wilton accused of strangling and raping a person has been formally charged.

42-year-old Joel Thompson was indicted last week by the Franklin County grand jury for gross sexual assault, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault.

He was arrested at a home on Weld Road in early February.

Police were called there on a Saturday just before 1 a.m.

Thompson was also charged with violating conditions of his release.

He was out on bail for another crime at the time of his arrest.