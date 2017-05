Volunteers Needed to help Clean Bucksport

Volunteers are needed to help clean up Bucksport Tuesday May 23rd.

Volunteers from Main Street Bucksport and Bucksport Heart and soul are asked to meet at the Heart and Soul building at 9am to help clean up downtown.

All supplies including gloves and trash bags will be provided.

No need to RSVP. Just show up and feel free to bring along some friends to help beautify the area.