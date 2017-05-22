Senior Watch: 15th Annual Festival of Art

Judith Long is to talk about the upcoming 15th Annual Festival of Art.

The Festival of Art is having June 1st through June 4th, at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave, Belfast.

The exhibit features over 100 works by amateur and professional artists in a variety of media.

Opening night will be on Thursday, June 1st from 6 to 8 pm, and will feature a reception, first viewing, and music by Belfast Bay Fiddlers.

Friday and Saturday the festival is open from 9 am to 5pm.

Sunday the festival is open 12 pm to 3 pm.

The guest artist featured this year is Marsha Donahue, from Millinocket and owner of North Light Gallery.

Donahue will be giving a presentation on Sunday at 1 pm.

For more information on the Festival of Art go to belfastseniorcollege.org.