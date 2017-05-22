Searsport Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman and Baby in Belfast

A man from Searsport is in jail accused of kidnapping a woman and their baby.

34-year-old Jason Moulton is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence assault, burglary and violating a protection order.

Belfast police say Moulton broke into the woman’s home last week after an incident earlier in the day in Searsport.

We’re told he forced the woman and their child into a car and hit the woman several times, too.

The car took off, but a neighbor called police.

Officers intercepted it and the woman escaped.

Moulton is in the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.