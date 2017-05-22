Scouts Honor Veteran Graves with American Flags

It’s become a tradition in Brewer for more than a decade now.

In the week leading up to Memorial Day scouts visit local cemeteries to place American Flags at the gravesites of veterans.

We joined them Monday evening.

“I think it’s quite an upcoming for quite a few of them” said World War II and Korean War Veteran Norm Rossignol.

“This is my third year doing this and quite sentimental” he said. “I have a lot of friends in the ground.”

Nicole Hanson organizes the annual event. Her son grew up planting the flags, he’s currently training to be a marine.

“The kids have been coming out learning about the graves, the markers, putting the flags on to honor the veterans that have passed in the wars” she said.

Values instilled early.

It’s now on to the next generation to learn about the stars and stripes..

“You get to plant flags and be here with your friends and respect veterans” said Matthew, a Boy Scout.

“It lets him know it’s more for the people that have defended this nation” said his father John.

The scouts study the headstones to find signs that that man or woman had served.

“We’re looking for people that have crosses that protected our country” said Boy Scout Riley.

We asked why they did it.

“To honor them and remember them” said Jana, a Girl Scout. Her friend Mackenzie adding “To show people that you should care about the people who help serve our country.”

“It’s respectful to the people who could have lost their lives or did fighting for fighting for our freedom” said Grace, another Girl Scout. “And respect is one of our values in Girl Scouts.”