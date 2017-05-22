Scattered Showers Are Back For The Work Week

A frontal system will bring clouds, cooler temps and scattered afternoon showers back to Maine for our Monday. As you head out to start the work week grab the rain gears, while most the rain will hold off until the afternoon, the clouds will hold our high temps into the mid-50s to mid-60s. Shower chances will linger into Tuesday morning before moving out, followed by variably cloudy skies during the afternoon. While Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun our highs temps will warm back up into the upper 50s to upper 60s. Showers chances move back in for Wednesday as a storm passes to our south. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday despite more clouds and scattered showers will climb into the mid-60s to mid-70s. Showers will becoming more widespread for Friday will cooler temps, highs will only warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: A few morning showers possible mainly eastern areas then variably cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Showers with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Showers with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Friday: Rain with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.