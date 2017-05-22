Residents Discuss Potential Impact of New Healthcare Bill with Sen. Angus King



The high cost of healthcare – particularly for seniors – was front and center at a discussion in Bangor today.

Folks expressed their concerns about the new healthcare bill to Senator Angus King.

King and the Maine AARP hosted a roundtable to discuss the potential impact of the American Healthcare Act, the Obamacare replacement bill passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

“It will absolutely be a net negative for seniors,” said AARP Maine State President Rich Livingston. “Our members are terrified of the changes that are being proposed, that are underway, and they’re unable to fully understand.”

King says seniors would likely pay more, due to a provision that he calls an age tax.

“The cost of premiums will skyrocket for older people,” said King. “Under the Affordable Care Act you can have a ratio of 3 to 1. A senior premium can be no more than 3 to 1. This new bill changes that to five to one. And that’s a big change.”

King argued so-called high-risk pools for those with pre-existing conditions aren’t adequately funded in the House bill.

“I have a lot of medical issues,” said Bill Pesce of Bangor. “Every time I go to the doctor it’s like you have to go to the doctor and take the tests to see what’s wrong and how to take care of it, and with the costs going up something has to give.”

I asked Congressman Bruce Poliquin the bill’s impact on seniors in an interview this weekend, and whether he’s concerned that costs could be exorbitant for folks who are older, who are more expensive to insure.

“Well they are now,” said Poliquin. “So what this bill that I voted for does is make sure we protect those who have pre-existing conditions, make sure everybody has access to insurance, and we bring the private sector into the solution because right now they are losing coverage because they can’t afford it and insurance companies are leaving the state.”

But King says increasing access to healthcare only makes sense if it is truly affordable–citing his own bout with malignant melanoma.

“It’s always bothered me that some guy in America that year, 1974, had a mole, didn’t have a checkup, didn’t get it caught, and he died. And the only reason I’m here is because I had health insurance,” said King.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where leaders plan to craft their own version.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with what they do. I don’t look at this is a Democrat or Republican issue or an Independent issue. This is about us, the taxpayers. We’re the ones who foot the bill,” said Bill Libby of Orono.