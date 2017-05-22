Mostly Cloudy With Scattered Showers Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

After a beautiful weekend, clouds and some showers return to our forecast to start the work week today as low pressure approaches from the west. The shower chances look to be pretty minimal during the day today so the day won’t be a washout by any means. If you do see a shower, it’ll be brief and it’ll be light so no big deal. Otherwise we’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the day. The combination of the clouds, showers and a southerly wind will keep us a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s for highs. We’ll have a better chance of showers coming in this evening and through the overnight as low pressure pushes a cold front across the state. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s tonight for nighttime lows.

We’ll see a chance for some lingering showers early Tuesday as the cold front clears the state. The best chance of any morning showers Tuesday will be over eastern areas. Skies will then brighten a bit as some drier air moves into the region. We’ll see variably cloudy skies from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder Tuesday with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Right now, Wednesday looks mainly dry as low pressure passes to our south and east. It’s a close pass though and may graze coastal areas with some showers otherwise the bulk of the showers will remain offshore. Temperatures will be a bit milder Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Clouds will be increasing Thursday as our next storm system approaches. We may see a few late day showers Thursday too. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 60s to low 70s. The wettest day of the week will be Friday as low pressure moves through New England. We’ll see periods of rain Friday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. The good news is that the rain will move out Friday night followed by some nice weather for at least most of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs between 55°-65°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows between 42°-48°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: A few morning showers possible then variably cloudy. A bit milder with highs between 60°-70°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible mainly along the coast. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Becoming cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW