Man Wanted for Fatal Shooting in Bangor, Arrested in Ohio

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Ohio Street in Bangor Easter Sunday, was arrested Sunday.

According to Bangor police, 40-year old Antoinne Bethea – who also goes by the name “Prince,” was taken into custody in Ohio. He was a passenger in a motor vehicle stopped by police.

Bethea is accused of shooting 36-year-old Terrance Durel, Senior at an Ohio Street residence on April 16th.

Durel later died at a hospital.

45-year old Cindy McVicar of Lincoln is also charged in connection with the shooting. According to police, she took substantial steps to interfere with the arrest and prosecution of Bethea.