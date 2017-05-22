WATCH LIVE

Man Wanted for Fatal Shooting in Bangor, Arrested in Ohio

May 22, 20178:32 AM EDT
A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Ohio Street in Bangor Easter Sunday, was arrested Sunday.Bethea, Antoinne J (DOB 10-28-76) 4-17-17Bethea, Antoinne (DOB 10-28-76) 4-17-17
According to Bangor police, 40-year old Antoinne Bethea – who also goes by the name “Prince,” was taken into custody in Ohio. He was a passenger in a motor vehicle stopped by police.
Bethea is accused of shooting 36-year-old Terrance Durel, Senior at an Ohio Street residence on April 16th.

Durel later died at a hospital.

45-year old Cindy McVicar of Lincoln is also charged in connection with the shooting. According to police, she took substantial steps to interfere with the arrest and prosecution of Bethea.

