Maine’s Senators Among Group Calling For Conservation Funds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Both of Maine’s U.S. senators are among a bipartisan group that is urging Senate leaders to support a key land and water conservation program in the coming fiscal year.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, are among 48 senators urging the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies to support the Land and Water Conservation Trust and Forest Legacy Program.

The senators say the LWCF and Forest Legacy Program has funded more than 40,000 state and local outdoor recreational projects, and that keeping such conservation programs in tact is important for all 50 states.

The senators sent a letter to the subcommittee that says preservation “supports millions of American jobs and contributes billions of dollars annually to the entire U.S. economy.”