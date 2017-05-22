Lawmakers Consider Bill to Make Maine More Attractive for Film & TV Productions

Chances are if you’ve seen a movie or television show set in Maine, it’s more likely shot on location in Canada, the midwest, or other parts of New England.

Maine has one of the least competitive movie making incentive programs in the country- but lawmakers are trying to change that.

Several blockbuster films such as Jumanji, Forrest Gump, Shutter Island, and Casper contain scenes shot on location here in Maine. But many films that claim to be set in Vacationland take advantage of tax incentives in other states or countries to recreate Maine’s scenic beauty.

“We’re all in our late 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s up here and you’ve got to look at the young people, another generation coming up,” said Sen. Deschambault, (D) Biddeford.

In an effort to retain younger workers with video production degrees, as well as provide an economic stimulus for Maine-based filmmakers and supporting businesses, Senator Susan Deschambault has sponsored a bill to enhance and strengthen the visual media production certification process, reimbursement and credit for movies made in the state.

“Part of the bill is to increase the reimbursement rate. It doubles it to 25%.”

This is the third bill of its kind to be presented in Augusta. Lawmakers in the past have said they don’t want to give subsidies to out-of-state companies.

This bill however increases the reimbursement rates for production and wage costs for Maine residents so they are higher than non-residents- something that may have kept Fort Kent native Jamie Gagnon in the state.

“That was always my intention. I was kind of terrified of the Hollywood mindset and how I would interact, or be a part of that area. I definitely wanted to remain in Maine, at least to start,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon moved out to California to pursue a career in filmmaking last year after graduating from a Bangor-based college with a degree in video production in 2014. He’s supported previous legislation to promote economic development through filmmaking and hopes lawmakers will see the benefit movie productions have in the towns they shoot in.

“These kind of productions would also fuel the local economy surrounding them, for example eateries, lodging, rental companies, lumber yards- I mean there are so many options and things they could use to spend in Maine. And this bill definitely supports those,” said Gagnon.