Interstate 95 Won’t Feature Signs For the New National Monument

Motorists on interstate 95 in Maine won’t see signs directing them to a new national monument because Governor LePage is refusing to let state workers install them.

the Maine department of transportation is delaying installing the signs pending the outcome of a federal review ordered by president Donald Trump last month.

a lepage spokesman says it would be “imprudent and premature” to install signs before completion of the 120-day review period for the katahdin woods and waters monument created by president barack obama.

Lucas saint Clair, whose family donated the land, says the governor is just being spiteful.

Katahdin woods and waters superintendent Tim Hudson says he’d love to see signs directing motorists where to go.