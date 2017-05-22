Indoor Farmer’s Market Opening in Belfast

A new indoor farmer’s market opens this Saturday in Belfast.

The United Farmer’s Market of Maine features at least 65 vendors from around the area.

It’s located in the former Matthews Brothers building on Spring Street.

Folk can enjoy their food and drink in a large eating area with a panoramic view of the harbor.

“We’ll have all the standard fair of the vegetables and the fruits and the meat and the poultry and the seafood and stuff like that,” says the building’s owner, Paul Naron. “But it’s going to be more wide ranging and we’ll have some artisans throw in there also.”

The farmer’s market will be open year round, every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information including a list of vendors, you can log onto https://www.belfastmarket.com/

They also have a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/18SpringStreetBelfastMaine/