I Love My Pet: Monday, May 22, 2017

On Mondays I Love My Pet, we met Mackie.

Mackie belongs to the Rands.

He makes his family laugh.

Mackie is like a child to them, and they say they don’t know what they would do without him.

Isabella is looking for a forever home, she’s that the Kennebec Valley Humane Society

Isabella came to the shelter as a surrender.

She is independent and would do best in a home with not young children.

If you would like to adopt Isabella, or another animal from the Kennebec Valley Humane Society please call 626-3491 or log on pethavenlane.org.

To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected] , put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.

Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.