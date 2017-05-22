I Love My Pet: Monday, May 22, 2017

On Mondays I Love My Pet, we met Mackie.
Mackie belongs to the Rands.
He makes his family laugh.
Mackie is like a child to them, and they say they don’t know what they would do without him.
Isabella is looking for a forever home, she’s that the Kennebec Valley Humane Society
Isabella came to the shelter as a surrender.
She is independent and would do best in a home with not young children.
If you would like to adopt Isabella, or another animal from the Kennebec Valley Humane Society please call 626-3491 or log on pethavenlane.org.
To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected], put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.
Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.