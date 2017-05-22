Gifford’s Ice Cream Teams Up With Travis Mills Foundation

Gifford’s Ice Cream has teamed up with the Travis Mills Foundation to help raise money.

The company will sponsor one of the 56 veteran families scheduled to stay at the new Travis Mills Veterans Retreat in Belgrade.

Gifford’s is also donating 60 gallons of ice cream for Mills foundation events.

Folks can also donate at any of the company’s 5 family-owned ice cream stands.

Travis Mills announced the partnership today at the Waterville Gifford’s stand.

Mills says in the video, “Gifford’s famous ice cream has decided to support veterans this summer and they’ve chosen my foundation, the Travis Mill Foundation to give to.”

Lindsay Skilling, CEO of Gifford’s says, “How can’t anyone relate in one way or another to this cause whether it’s personally or you have relatives or friends. I feel like it’s something that just touches our heart here. They are fighting for us and we feel it’s just such a worthy cause.”

The Mills Foundation’s Veterans Retreat is set to open in July.