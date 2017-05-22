Gas Prices Up Slightly In Parts Of Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Gas prices are up a little in parts of northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas went up nearly a penny per gallon in the past week, to $2.32 per gallon. The price in Vermont went down about the same amount, to $2.35 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire went up a half-cent, to $2.29 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average increased 2.1 cents to $2.35 per gallon. That’s a decrease of 7.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.