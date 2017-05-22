Experts Talk Summer Fire Safety

With spring arriving and summer just around the corner it’s time for all those outdoor activities we love.

But summer fun can quickly turn to disaster.

Michael Simmons, Hermon Firefighter says, “It’s spring time. People are anxious to get out and just to do different things around the home and one thing we want to make sure of is that everybody is safe.’

Experts have a few tips for keeping your fire under control.

Wesley Hatch, Maine Forest Ranger says, “We recommend people make sure they get their burn permit. Make sure they have the right conditions, usually after 5:00, no winds. Having a people helping them out while they’re burning and making sure they have the right equipment around, a charged garden hose, some tools, stuff like that.”

In the right conditions forest fires can spread quickly.

Hatch says, “Watch the weather, watch the conditions, your fuel conditions out there, your grasses. And just looking around and making sure it’s fire safe. Making sure you’re far enough away from your house and items that may be combustible that you don’t want to have burned. Always be aware that conditions do change.”

They say when putting out a campfire be sure that it is completely extinguished using sand and water to suppress it.

For burning brush, be sure to get a burn permit and check the classification of fire danger for the day.

Simmons says, “If you want to burn or if you’re able to burn, feel free to call the fire station or call your local forest ranger and ask them if permits are available today. You can also go online at the maine.gov website for a permit and also see what class the fire is for the day. The lower the class, the more you’re going to be able to burn.”

And firefighters say oils used to clean and stain furniture are often improperly disposed of, causing fires.

Simmons says, “If you’re using linseed oil to clean or polish your furniture. Make sure those rags are totally dry before you store them away. if you do want to store them for later use, make sure they’re in some sort of a metal container, add some water and some type of detergent, put the cover back on it and make sure it’s air tight, so those things don’t combust.”

Hatch says, “Fire is Fire and it will burn and we definitely don’t want to have people injured, property damaged, so it’s very important that you control your fire at all times.”