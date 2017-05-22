Eagle Dubbed The ‘Old Man’ Appears To Be A Female

FREEDOM, Maine (AP) – The oldest eagle ever documented in Maine is going to need a new nickname.

The 34-year-old bird found in Trescott Township was dubbed “The Old Man.” Rehabilitators are now almost certain the eagle is a female, not a male.

The bird was rescued in early April. Wildlife officials say a band was put around the bird’s leg shortly after hatching on June 21, 1983, on Grand Manan Island in Canada.

Rehabilitators say the bird is doing well at Avian Haven in Freedom. Officials say the old bird had a fairly serious wing injury and that it’s also recovering from lead exposure.