Courageous Steps Project Holds Fundraiser Walk for Dylan McInnis

Today in Old Town, the Courageous Steps Project, which helps raise awareness of developmental challenges for children and young adults, held a walk for Dylan McInnis.

McInnis, a young hockey player from Old Town, died last year from a heart defect.

The walk in old town is just one of the many ways the Courageous Steps Project gives back.

Since 2014 the project, founded by Connor Archer of Old Town has raised over $30,000 for several programs in Eastern Maine.

“I knew of his challenges, and I knew of the challenges he faced,” said Archer. “I am an individual who has learned to live with the challenges of autism. So, I understand what challenges he had to overcome, and what he faced for challenges.”

“He was a very outgoing person,” said Jaime McInnis, Dylan’s mother. “Cared a lot about everybody. He would help people that needed help, and he encouraged everybody all the time. Even with his struggles that he had, he would still take time out and help other people.”

“We’ve had tremendous support from the entire community since the event last year when we lost him,” said Chip McInnis, Dylan’s father. “It’s really encouraging. A lot of people have helped us through it.”

Later this week members of the police and fire departments are raising money for the Dylan McInnis scholarship fun, which helps parents pay for theirs to play hockey.