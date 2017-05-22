Belfast Police Chief Cautious about Implementing Narcan Program

Belfast police are among a growing number of departments opting to equip its officers with Narcan. The nasal spray medication is used to treat people who have overdosed on opiates.

But Chief Michael McFadden has some concerns to address before his officers actually start carrying it.

Joy Hollowell recently sat down with him.

“Initially it made sense to me that police officers or law enforcement in general in rural areas would have Narcan because they might have to wait 15 to 20 minutes for an ambulance,” says Belfast Police Chief Michael McFadden. “Here, the response time is relatively quick.”

But Belfast Ambulance also serves the towns of Belmont, Swanville, Morrill, Northport and Waldo. Several weeks ago, some doctors who specialize in opioid addiction asked the chief to reconsider providing officers with the overdose antidote.

“My opinion now is maybe it’s not redundant,” says Chief McFadden, “maybe it just covers some gaps that are possible in the system.”

However, Chief McFadden has concerns.

“First, Narcan has a shelf life,” he says. “So one year. Seems like not a big deal, but a year goes by pretty quick. We want to make sure if we have Narcan to save a person’s life, that we have some sort of system that ensures we’re not going to be out there with expired Narcan.”

There are also questions about storage of the nasal spray.

“From what I understand, Narcan is or can be temperature-sensitive which means I can’t throw a couple of doses of Narcan in a cruiser and keep them there,” says McFadden. “Often times, it takes more than one dose of Narcan to get the desired effect. And how many doses should an officer carry with them?”

Officer training and insurance policies are also on the chief’s list of to-dos.

As of April, Narcan had saved 89 lives in Maine, according to the latest data provided by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. Narcan blocks the effects of an overdose by attaching itself to the same parts of the brain that absorb the opioids. In particular, those that slow down or stop breathing.

The Maine Attorney General’s office provides Narcan to police departments for free. Chief McfFdden’s next step is making a presentation to the city council. He’s not anticipating much resistance.

“We all know people who have had problems with this type of medication,” says McFadden. “And when that happens, you know the people. And they’re not bad people, it’s bad drugs they’re on.”

Still, while this is a top priority, the chief says he’s not ready to put a timeline on it just yet.

“I don’t ever get to say if something goes wrong, well that’s the way they do it in Saco or that’s the way they do it in Bangor,” McFadden says. “No one wants to hear that. So I’d better know what I’m talking about when I launch a program like this.”

