Bangor to Host 20th Annual Spring Career Fair

More than 80 employers are hiring in the Bangor area.

You can find them at the 20th Annual Spring Career Fair.

It’s being held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor tomorrow from nine to noon.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a current resume and dress in work attire.

Attendees have the chance to win door prizes and have their resume professionally critiqued.