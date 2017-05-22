Bangor Symphony Orchestra Holds Annual Young People’s Concert

Students from across the state traveled to Orono Monday for a special performance.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young People’s Concert was held at the Collins Center for the Arts on the U-Maine campus.

It’s an opportunity for kids to experience classical music while learning more about the instruments that create it.

Executive director Brian Henrichs says more children should be exposed to music education.

“This year we have over 2,600 kids coming from really around the state. These are kids in grades three through eight. They’re treated to about an hour long educational performance of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Lucas Richman. It just sends a great positive message to what’s possible in their future.”

