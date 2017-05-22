Bangor City Council OK’s School Budget, Free Bus Rides for Beal College Students

The Bangor City Council unanimously passed the school budget for the next fiscal year Monday evenin.

It now heads to city voters on June 13th.

In addition, Beal College students will soon be able to take advantage of Bangor public transportation free of charge.

Starting July 1st, they will receive fare free rides on the Community Connector.

The council also approved that measure Monday.

Under the year long agreement the college will make four quarterly payments of around 400 dollars to the city.

Bangor has a similar agreement with the University of Maine’s Orono Campus.