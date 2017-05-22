54 Schools Participate in Maine Civil Rights Team Project Conference

The topic of civil rights brought 550 students to the Augusta Civic Center Monday.

Each student belongs to a local school-based civil rights team.

Middle and high schoolers broke out into workshops at the day-long conference to recognize school leaders as well as discuss with peers the issues they see at their own schools.

Students here believe that acceptance and understanding is the key to promoting a healthier school environment.

“We also have civil rights team spotlight workshops where civil rights teams are offering mini presentations to their peers, five minutes talking about something that they’ve done during the school year to engage their schools in thinking and talking about civil rights issues,” said Brandon Baldwin, Project Manager, Civil Rights Team Project.

“These kids are learning a lot about how to get along and how to overcome stereotypes, how to overcome hate violence, and prevent it in the first place. That’s so important in our society today,” said Janet Mills, Maine’s Attorney General.

The project is coordinated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

There are 160 schools that have civil rights teams across the state.