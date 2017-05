2nd Annual Bangor Old Town Hockey Charity Game this Wednesday

This Wednesday, May 24th at 6:20 pm, all are welcome to watch the Charity Hockey game between Old Town Fire and Police Departments and Bangor Fire and Police Departments.The game will be held right at the Penobscot Ice Arena, on 90 Acme rd, in Brewer.

This game is to raise money for a scholarship fund in Dylan McInnis’ name for Junior Black Bears to learn how to skate. Donations are being accepted at the door. For more information, you can visit the Charity Hockey Game’s Facebook page.