11th Annual Senior Expo to Take Place Tuesday

The 11th annual Senior Expo will take place Tuesday, May 23rd at Husson University Gymnasium in Bangor.

The Expo runs from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm, and it is free.

There will be three shuttles to drive participants from the parking lots to the doors.

More than 70 exhibitors will be at the Senior Expo, along with Triad Drug-Drop off box, Health Screenings, and Educational Sessions.

If you need a ride to the expo you can call Eastern Area Agency on Aging at 941-2865, and they can try to help coordinate a ride.