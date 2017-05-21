Woman in Wheelchair Seriously Hurt in Rockland Hit-and-Run

A person in a wheelchair was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Rockland early Sunday morning.

A driver hit 52-year-old Arlene Holt from behind as she traveled in her motorized wheelchair on state Route 73 (South Main Street) around 1:30 AM just north of the Maritime Farm Store, police said.

Authorities say Holt was knocked out of her chair. Police say the suspect fled the scene of the crash.

Holt was treated for serious injuries at Maine Medical Center.

Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with lower center and left front damage to it.

Rockland police are asking anybody who may have seen anything to call them at 594-0316.

The department is also asking anyone with video cameras monitoring Route 73 to contact them as well.