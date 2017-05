Unity Raceway Opens for the Season

Unity Raceway back open for the season.

The first race of the year got underway at 1:30 on Sunday.

The 35-lap race was a qualifier for the Ikey Dorr Memorial Race, which happens at Speedway 95 in Hermon in October.

This is Unity Raceway’s first full season under the ownership of George Fernhald Junior, who bought the track last summer.