Unity Alpaca Farm Holds Annual Shearing Day

It’s a sure sign that summer is upon us.

The Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm in Unity held their annual shearing day event this year.

Professional shearers were on hand to give all 34 alpacas a much-needed haircut.

Folks had the chance to get up close with the alpacas, as they were sheared and out in the pasture.

We’re told a brand new baby alpaca arrived just three days ago with 7 more on the way.

“This is the annual harvest,” said Robin Pratt, co-owner of Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm. “This is the biggest day of the year. We all shear every single alpaca. They get a haircut once a year, and this is when we really reap the harvest.”

“It gives people a chance to see why we raise these animals, the fiber before when they look like fuzzy polar bears, and then after when they’re little stick figures,” said Corry Pratt, co-owner. “So it’s a great day for everyone and we have tremendous volunteers.”

We’re told there are 30 volunteers, many of whom own the alpacas living on the farm.

Alpaca fibers to create all sorts of products, from gloves to vests.