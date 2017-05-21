We’ve got another beautiful day on tap for our Sunday. High pressure will slide east of the region today giving us another sunny day with highs warming into the mid-60s to around 70°. Some high clouds may stream into the region later in the day as our next storm system approaches otherwise sunshine will prevail. Clouds will be increasing tonight with a few showers possible after midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s for nighttime lows with the coolest readings over northern and eastern areas.
The work week will start off cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers possible as low pressure approaches. Monday’s highs will only be in the 50s to low 60s. Showers will be possible into Tuesday morning before we get a little bit of clearing. Sunshine during the afternoon will warm temps into the 60s to around 70°. The dry weather will be short lived, as another front will bring showers back to Maine for Wednesday mainly during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will top off in the mid-60s to low 70s. Scattered showers stick around into Thursday once again with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.
Today: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds coming late in the day. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers possible late. Lows between 35°-45°. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. South wind 5-15 MPH.
Tuesday: Morning showers possible then variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers developing. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Showers possible with highs in the 60s to around 70°.