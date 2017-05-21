Sunny & Pleasant Today, Cloudy, Cooler With Some Showers Monday

We’ve got another beautiful day on tap for our Sunday. High pressure will slide east of the region today giving us another sunny day with highs warming into the mid-60s to around 70°. Some high clouds may stream into the region later in the day as our next storm system approaches otherwise sunshine will prevail. Clouds will be increasing tonight with a few showers possible after midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s for nighttime lows with the coolest readings over northern and eastern areas.

The work week will start off cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers possible as low pressure approaches. Monday’s highs will only be in the 50s to low 60s. Showers will be possible into Tuesday morning before we get a little bit of clearing. Sunshine during the afternoon will warm temps into the 60s to around 70°. The dry weather will be short lived, as another front will bring showers back to Maine for Wednesday mainly during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will top off in the mid-60s to low 70s. Scattered showers stick around into Thursday once again with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Today: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds coming late in the day. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers possible late. Lows between 35°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Morning showers possible then variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers developing. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Showers possible with highs in the 60s to around 70°.