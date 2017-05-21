School of the Soldier Teaches Civil War Reenacting

Saturday at Fort Knox you could have learned how to be a Civil War soldier.

The 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry held a School of the Soldier event.

Anyone interested could learn how to handle a musket, sample some open fire cooked food and practice with a bayonet.

According to infantry members, For Knox, although rarely used during the Civil War, was a great place to hold the event.

“It’s a beautiful historic site,” said Paul Dudley, First Lieutenant Company B 20th Maine. “It is I guess you would say a fort or style fort, even though it was never really manned an awful lot or ever attacked, but it provides a great atmosphere for what we do.”

Drill practice and firing a musket along with experiencing Civil War camp life were also a part of the learning experience.