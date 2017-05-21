Person in Wheelchair Seriously Hurt in Rockland Hit-and-Run

A person in a wheelchair was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Rockland early Sunday morning.

A driver hit the person from behind on South Main Street around 1:30 AM just north of the Maritime Farm Store, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was listed in serious condition at Maine Medical Center…

Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with lower center and left front damage to it.

Rockland police are asking anybody who may have seen anything to call them at 594-0316.

The department is also asking anyone with video cameras monitoring Route 73 to contact them as well.