Person in Wheelchair Seriously Hurt in Rockland Hit-and-Run

A person in a wheelchair was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Rockland early Sunday morning.
A driver hit the person from behind on South Main Street around 1:30 AM just north of the Maritime Farm Store, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was listed in serious condition at Maine Medical Center…
Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with lower center and left front damage to it.
Rockland police are asking anybody who may have seen anything to call them at 594-0316.
The department is also asking anyone with video cameras monitoring Route 73 to contact them as well.