MDEA: Embden Man Arrested on Drug Charges with Kids in Car

An Embden man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop–while authorities say his kids were in the car.

On Wednesday drug agents stopped 56-year-old Bruce Danforth in Gray.

We’re told they found 50 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, five grams of methamphetamine, nearly five-thousand milligrams of oxycodone and nearly 8-thousand dollars in cash.

Authorities say three children were in the car–two of which were his children–along with Danforth’s wife.

Danforth is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, endangering the welfare of a child, and violating conditions of release.

He was on bail for a 2016 drug charge.

He’s now being held without bail at the Cumberland Correctional Facility in Portland.

We’re told more arrests are possible.