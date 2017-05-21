King Questions Timing of FBI Director Comey’s Dismissal

Senator Angus King is questioning the timing of former FBI director James Comey’s dismissal two weeks ago.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gave closed-door briefings to Congress this week.

Senator King spoke with our media partners at WMTW about the two things he said struck him during his briefing.

“I think a lot of us were sort of struck by the fact that the decision had already been made, and the memo came later. The second thing that was striking was that there were a lot of questions about… who helped you write the memo? …and how was it edited? ..and did the White House see it? He refused, categorically, to answer those questions,” said King.

As far as who the next FBI director should be, King says it should not be a politician.

Meantime Senator Susan Collins says her two top picks are former Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman and former Congressman Mike Rogers.