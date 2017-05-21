Former Vice President Joe Biden Speaks at Colby College Commencement

In front of a class of nearly 500 seniors, former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden spoke to the graduating class at Colby College.

“I thought it was a really incredible speech. It meant a lot to so many people that he was here,” said graduate Michelle Boucher.



The VP shared stories from his past along with a message of hope that the younger generation could succeed in the future, despite a divisive political climate.

“There’s no reason why your generation can’t do the same and better than ours did,” said Biden. “You are better equipped. You’re better equipped, you’re better educated.”

“All the things he told us about how powerful we are as a new generation and what we can do as a person, as a single individual, I thought that was inspired,” said graduate Baturay Aydemir Kayseri.



Biden also spoke on a number of issues, including sexual violence on school campuses and the need to unite as a nation.

“I think the part that he was talking about basically everyone has a story and how important it is to share your story and remember to get to know the people around you. It is so important,” said Boucher.



“When you know somebody’s mom has breast cancer, or you know somebody’s dad just lost their job, or you know that you got a sister who is sick, it makes it hard to dislike that person,” said Biden. “You get to understand and see their humanity.”

After delivering his speech, the Vice President took the time to shake the hands of graduates before they received their diploma. Unfortunately for them though, no selfies allowed.

“I wasn’t sure if I could hug him or anything, but a lot of other people did,” said Kayseri.



As his speech came to a close, Biden told the crowd of hundreds that they had a role to play in the future and that as long as they treat each other with dignity, they are sure to thrive.

“I’m optimistic. I don’t believe there’s anything we cannot overcome if we remember who we are and what we’ve always striven to be. A nation grounded in dignity. A nation that thinks big. A nation of optimists who believe there’s nothing beyond our capacity.”