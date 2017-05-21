Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visits Bangor, Millinocket

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan spent their anniversary weekend here in Maine.
Zuckerberg said they met Saturday with former mill workers, teachers, small business owners, a librarian and a trucker in the town of Millinocket.
He said in a Facebook post he was struck by their commitment to rebuild their community after the closing of paper mills.
Zuckerberg has been traveling the country with a goal of visiting all 50 states.
He and his wife were in Bangor for their fifth wedding anniversary Friday before continuing north.
Photo courtesy: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg