Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visits Bangor, Millinocket

May 21, 20179:05 PM EDT
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan spent their anniversary weekend here in Maine.

Zuckerberg said they met Saturday with former mill workers, teachers, small business owners, a librarian and a trucker in the town of Millinocket.

He said in a Facebook post he was struck by their commitment to rebuild their community after the closing of paper mills.

Zuckerberg has been traveling the country with a goal of visiting all 50 states.

He and his wife were in Bangor for their fifth wedding anniversary Friday before continuing north.

Photo courtesy: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg
mark zuckerberg

