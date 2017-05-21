Bill Would Give Maine Doctors Flexibility in Prescribing Opioids to Chronic Pain Patients

A legislative committee is supporting a bill to give Maine doctors flexibility in prescribing opioid medication to patients living with chronic and severe pain.

Some patients have said they are living in agony on smaller doses of painkillers thanks to a cap on daily opioid doses that lawmakers enacted last year.

The Health and Human Services committee last week unanimously recommended Senator Geoff Gratwick’s bill.

Gratwick says the cap will stay in place–But his bill would allow doctors to prescribe higher doses of opioids for documented medical need.