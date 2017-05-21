Alewife Run Held in Surry

The “Celebrate the Alewife” run was held today in Surry.

The Surry Alewife Committee in partnership with Blue Hill Heritage Trust hosted the event to get ready for the fish to swim to their spawning grounds in Patten Pond.

Members of the alewife committee say there are several factors when it comes to getting the fish to swim to their spawning grounds.

“We just set this date kind of arbitrarily, and hope that fish will show up by now. It depends on the temperature of the water. The water in the bay. When it reaches about 52, 54 degrees or something, then they start coming upstream, but before that they’ll hang out there for quite awhile and wait,” said Norman Mrozicki, co-chair of the Surry Alewife Committee.

The fish passageway in the Patten Stream was created in 2015.