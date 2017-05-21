After A Sunny Weekend Showers Are Back For The Work Week

After another sunny and dry day we are tracking some showers that will move in for Monday. However, tonight clouds will be on the increase that will stop our overnight lows from falling back as much as last night. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Winds will be light out of the north.

A frontal system will bring clouds, cooler temps and afternoon showers back to Maine for Monday. As you head out to start the work week grab the rain gears, while most the rain will hold off until the afternoon, the clouds will hold our high temps into the mid-50s to mid-60s. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning before clearing out, however the clouds will hangout tight. While Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun our highs temps will warm back up into the upper 50s to upper 60s. Any sunshine will be limited to Tuesday because clouds and showers move back in for Wednesday and Thursday, while it won’t be raining all the time you will need to keep the rain gear on hand. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday despite more clouds and scattered showers will climb into the mid-60s to mid-70s. Showers will becoming more widespread for Friday will cooler temps, highs will only warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Light north winds.

Monday: Cloudy with showers highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10mph.

Tuesday: Morning showers then more clouds than sun by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Showers with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Showers with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Friday: Rain with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.