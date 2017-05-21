1st Annual Red Nose Day Supports Local Boys & Girls Clubs

A day of comic relief on the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday.

The first annual Red Nose Day fundraiser was hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor with the help from the Walgreens on Oak street.

All proceeds from the event will go to Comic Relief Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor.

Red Nose Day was created by Comic Relief to raise money to fight childhood poverty

“Right here in Bangor we’re centered out of Bangor Housing, which is low income housing,” said JoAnne Bourque of the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor. “So, I grew up in that neighborhood myself, and I didn’t have the chance to do any after school programs, and have a club to belong to. So, for us that’s huge, but even all around the world, I mean, there’s just so many different organizations helping with food and water are the biggest things.”

Since 2015 Red Nose Day America has raised over $60 million to help young people in need.