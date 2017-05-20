Winterport Residents Report Hearing Explosions During Fire

Residents in Winterport reported hearing explosions after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to Stream Road near Fisher Road around 2:30 PM.

Neighbors tell us they heard large explosions around that time.

A structure there was destroyed by fire. That fire spread to several vehicles as well.

A resident told us there was ammunition in one of those vehicles.

Officials on scene were urging folks to use caution because there was ammunition going off.

The road was closed to through traffic for much of the afternoon.

No injuries were reported–and no word on what may have caused the fire.