Waldoboro Home Destroyed By Overnight Fire

A Waldoboro home was destroyed by fire overnight.

Crews from four towns were called to the Brookside Mobile Home Park off Route 220 just after midnight Saturday to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time–we’re told the residents were out of state.

Two large propane tanks were on the property…but luckily they did not explode.

No one was hurt–but a couple of cats died in the fire.

Officials say the fire started in the rear of the home.

Investigators from the fire marshal’s will be on scene Monday to look into a cause.

The red cross is assisting the couple who’s been displaced.